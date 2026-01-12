How to download free PS5 games

If you're looking to download free PS5 games, then it's likely that you've picked up a new console but haven't got much to play on it just yet. That's understandable as games are expensive these days, but the good news is that you can find some of the best free PS5 games on the PlayStation Store and access a world of Free to Play gaming without spending a single cent or penny. To find out more, this is where to download free games on PS5.

Where to find free PS5 games on the PlayStation Store

To make is easier to find free PS5 games on the PlayStation Store, Sony have helpfully grouped all of the Free to Play games together in a single collection. To find that, go to the main home screen on your PlayStation 5 and scroll to the left to find the PlayStation Store icon, then hit X on your controller to open the store. Next, tap R1 to move to the Collections tab and scroll down to the bottom of that section, where you'll find a Free to Play button.

Select that and you'll be presented with a selection of the most popular Free to Play games available, including Fortnite, Roblox, Marvel Rivals, and a whole lot more. All of these can be downloaded and played without having to spend any money, so you can potentially find 100s of hours of entertainment here for free.



At the bottom of the Collections screen, just above the Free to Play button, you'll also find a Demos section with even more games you can try out for free, though naturally these are likely to be more limited experiences to encourage you to purchase the full game.

