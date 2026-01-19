Former Assassin's Creed boss reportedly sues Ubisoft for nearly $1 million, alleging his departure was the result of "constructive dismissal" following an "unacceptable demotion"

Former Assassin's Creed boss Marc-Alexis Côté is reportedly suing Ubisoft, alleging that his departure from the company was actually a "constructive dismissal," following claims that he "did not make that choice" to leave.

As reported by Radio-Canada (in an article that's been machine translated and verified by GamesRadar+), Côté – who previously served as the head of the Assassin's Creed franchise as vice president executive producer – is reportedly seeking $1.3 million Canadian dollars, including $75,000 in moral damages (in total around $936 million USD) in a lawsuit that comes around three months after his departure from the company.

It's claimed that Côté discovered that Ubisoft's new subsidiary, Vantage Studios – which manages the development of Far Cry and Rainbow Six, as well as Assassin's Creed – was looking to hire a head of franchise role to oversee all three IPs. It's said that this role would absorb most of Côté's original responsibilities, but allegedly, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot opposed Côté's application since the new position was based in France.