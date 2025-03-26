Assassin's Creed Shadows hits out at Elon Musk after he criticized the new RPG: "Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?"

Assassin's Creed Shadows developer Ubisoft really isn't pulling any punches, as the company has just responded to Twitter owner Elon Musk calling its new RPG a "terrible game" in perhaps the funniest way possible, all on his own social media app.

Last night, Musk started tweeting out about Assassin's Creed Shadows – specifically, in relation to streamer Hasan Piker, who was streaming the game and had flagged his content as an ad. This prompted Musk to call Piker a "fraud," before adding: "'Sell-out' would be more accurate. Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money."

Ubisoft clearly wasn't going to sit by and watch this happen, the official Assassin's Creed account soon chimed in, asking: "Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?" With 456k likes and counting, one response from comedian and writer Mike Drucker stating that "it turns out the real assassins were the social media managers we met along the way" feels incredibly accurate.

Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?March 25, 2025

This burn is, of course, a callback to some shenanigans from nearer action RPG Path of Exile 2's early access release. When Musk streamed the game in early January, he played as a high-leveled hardcore character, but PoE fans were quick to point out that certain things didn't seem quite right. On Reddit , for example, viewers put together a list of "suspicious instances" of Musk doing or saying things that implied he wasn't nearly as proficient at the game as you'd expect for having supposedly made it so far with a hardcore character. Eventually, he reportedly admitted to using account-boosting services for Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4 over DMs with YouTube creator NikoWrex (thanks, Forbes ), while stating that he "never claimed" to take full credit for leveling his hardcore PoE2 characters up.

Anyway, this whole interaction has clearly gone in Ubisoft's favor – scrolling through the responses, a number of fans are actually saying that they're buying Shadows now all because of the comeback. "Was gonna wait for a sale but nah y'all have earned this," one writes . The new RPG already had a spectacular start, having passed over two million players in its first days – Ubisoft recently stated that it's "truly overwhelmed by the incredible support and enthusiasm we've received."

