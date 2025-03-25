As Assassin's Creed Shadows is showered in positive reviews, Ubisoft is "truly overwhelmed by the incredible support and enthusiasm we've received"

published

"The reception has been nothing but heartwarming for the team"

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been a huge success, passing two million players in its first weekend and having an even better launch than Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey, and Ubisoft has now released a heartfelt message thanking fans for their support.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Ubisoft says it's "truly overwhelmed by the incredible support and enthusiasm we've received," pointing to Shadows' "Very Positive" rating on Steam, as well as its high average scores across Xbox and PlayStation and the "hundreds of messages" from fans. "The reception has been nothing but heartwarming for the team," Ubisoft adds.

"We couldn't be happier that this game, set in a location nearly every AC fan and dev has dreamed about for over a decade, has finally become a reality and is now in your hands," it continues. "Assassin's Creed Shadows is the work of a talented and passionate team, who sought to create the ultimate Assassin's Creed experience. We are humbled by the positive reception and celebrations we've seen across the world."

Ubisoft goes on to thank fans for their "ongoing enthusiasm and support" since the game was announced, noting that "the road has been long and challenging at times, but we deeply appreciate your patience, energy, and love." Shadows was, of course, delayed twice before its eventual release last week, and amongst all that, the RPG was also surrounded by "noise online," as associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois put it, regarding one of the two protagonists, Yasuke. In real life, Yasuke was a Black samurai who served under Oda Nobunaga, but that's not stopped some people online from questioning why he's included in the game and debating the historical accuracy of his identity. Series executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté previously asserted that "Yasuke's presence in Japanese history is fact," and spoke out against "attacks driven by intolerance."

Back to today, Ubisoft says fans' love "truly means the world to us, and your passion pushes and inspires us every day." It congratulates Ubisoft Quebec "and all its partner studios" specifically for their success, and notes that it "can't wait to see the game evolve" as a result of player feedback.

While you're here, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows review so you can see why it's on our list of the best Assassin's Creed games.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

