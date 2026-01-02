AGDQ 2026 will show Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 fans how to beat the JRPG GOTY in 2 hours, sure, but I'm really here for the 70-player Super Mario 64 relay

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33&#039;s Gustave in a French-inspired outfit
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

It's a new year, which means it's time for all us casual speedrun enjoyers to collectively gasp, "Oh, right, AGDQ starts this weekend!" Yes, folks, Awesome Games Done Quick has once again snuck up on us all, and the 2026 schedule includes some certified bangers ranging from some of the past year's best GOTY contenders to an absolutely wild-sounding Super Mario 64 relay.

AGDQ 2026 officially begins at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 4:30pm on Sunday, January 4 with a 30-minute kickoff show, followed by a Super Mario Sunshine any% run where player inkstar will complete the classic GameCube platformer in an estimated 1 hour and 16 minutes. As always, the event runs for a full week, concluding on Saturday, January 10 when runner adef will do a Pokemon Emerald run labeled "pick-my-main" – presumably dooming him to use an audience-voted Pokemon for the whole run.

Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.