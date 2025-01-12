AGDQ 2025's musical streak continued as a live band rocked out in sync with a chaotic 19-minute Crazy Taxi speedrun
An especially musical Awesome Games Done Quick
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025, the annual speedrunning charity event, has been especially musical this year, and to keep up the streak, a live rock band jammed out alongside a speedrun of Crazy Taxi.
A classically trained Opera singer capped off their Ratchet and Clank speedrun with a belter, a pianist played the entire New Super Mario Bros. Wii soundtrack while running through the platformer, and another speedrunner did a no-hit Elden Ring run with a saxophone - making AGDQ 2025 a more musical event than most years.
But the award for most creative musical speedrun has to go to the 19-minute Crazy Taxi run, embedded below, that had a live rock band playing in sync with the game. Speedrunner chuckles825 tackled the 16 levels included in the arcade classic's Crazy Box mode, all while riding an in-game bike, and the band behind him played along on stage, resetting a song every time the speedrunner failed or finished a level. Obviously, this meant there was considerably less commentary on the speedrunning techniques and glitches used than usual, but the sick tunes and riled-up crowd more than made up for it.
All the musical jams contributed to another massive pool of cash for the Prevent Cancer Foundation as AGDQ 2025 viewers raised over $2.5 million during the week-long event, bringing Games Done Quick's 15-year lifetime total to $54 million raised for various charities. You can catch up on all of this year's best speedruns on the Games Done Quick YouTube channel. And, of course, charity-oriented speedruns are returning with Summer Games Done Quick 2025 in July, this time raising funds for Doctors Without Borders.
This AGDQ icon hilariously speed-dated their way across Fallout: New Vegas, romanced all 12 characters, and still beat the RPG in 40 minutes.
