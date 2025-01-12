After 15 years of awesome speedrun events, Games Done Quick has raised over $54 million for charity with AGDQ 2025 bringing in $2.5 million

Games Done Quick has raised over $54 million for charities over the last 15 years of its awesome speedrunning life.

The organization has just wrapped up its annual Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 event, where it hosted a runner who capped off a Ratchet and Clank playthrough with a spectacular Opera performance, two streamers who cozied up on one controller to beat The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and another who speed-dated their way across Fallout: New Vegas.

As is typical for the event, AGDQ 2025 was another wildly entertaining, non-stop week of speedrunners having fun on stream and pushing themselves with some really creative challenges. And viewers liked it enough, having donated over $2,556,305 for Prevent Cancer Foundation. That brings Games Done Quick's entire lifetime charity total to more than £54 million raised.

This year's festivities closed off with four streamers racing to beat Super Metroid with a map randomizer on. You can see the entire one-hour tournament down below, or you can skip to the ending to see how darn riled up the crowd got when things finally got serious.

Super Metroid by Andy, Oatsngoats, imyt and Eddie in 1:19:50 - Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The speedrunning shenanigans aren't slowing down from here, either. Summer Games Done Quick is next up, kicking off for a week starting on July 6, and this time the event will be raising money for Doctors Without Borders, an NGO that provides medical assistance to people stuck in conflict zones, disaster zones, or epidemics globally.

"Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and to all of you for your amazing generosity & support," the event tweeted earlier today. "See you all next time."

