I've never seen an AGDQ run more disastrous than this American Truck Simulator race – it might be the best 35 minutes in the event's 16-year history: "That's the most yeein'-haw thing I've ever seen"

Awesome Games Done Quick 2026 is entering its final days, but it may have already peaked on Thursday, January 7. That's the day that brought us an American Truck Simulator race so off the rails, so absurd, and so utterly chaotic that it seems destined to live forever in GDQ infamy.

You might be wondering exactly how you go about doing a speedrun of American Truck Simulator, an open-ended game without clear objectives that's made up mostly of long, lonesome highways that generally allow you to easily pin the accelerator down. The obvious choice, of course, is to run a point-to-point race for two equally matched truckers beginning at the same starting line.

That's how the AGDQ run started out, with a race from Amarillo, TX to… well, the destination's not really important, for reasons that will quickly become apparent. Runners anarchyasf and Lazlotus, adopting the names Big Ranch and Heavy Chevy, respectively, donned trucker caps and put on their best Mid-South accents as they got commentary support from sapphire_in_ping (Dispatch Diva) and Buffalo Boone (Buffalo Boone) on the couch, and chibicarrera (The Godfather) on hosting duties.