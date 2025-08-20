Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight's website says it'll only have "seven playable characters" but I wouldn't worry just yet

A Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight FAQ says there will only be seven playable characters in the upcoming game.

One of the highlights of Gamescom Opening Night Live had to have been TT Games finally revealing their long-rumoured follow-up to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in the form of Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight . While not specifically adapting any one film, game, or comic, the game pulls segments from Batman's history, such as the combat and open world stylings of the Arkham games, and segments from films like The Dark Knight and The Batman in a "story-led campaign from origin to legend".

However, while those of you who have played Lego games in the past will undoubtedly know, these games typically have massive playable character rosters ( Skywalker Saga had 384 !). But according to a FAQ on the game's website , "Legacy of the Dark Knight will feature seven playable characters," which would be a significant downgrade. With Batman, Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul listed, there are clearly several characters missing in action.

The FAQ stresses "Each character is equipped with unique skills, combos, and gadgets – like Batman’s Batclaw, Jim Gordon’s foam sprayer, Robin’s line launcher, and Catwoman’s whip." This would align it more closely with the original Lego Batman, which primarily focused on Batman and Robin acquiring new suits and gadgets, rather than featuring a large roster of heroes in the campaign.

But I wouldn't stress just yet. I don't think this means these will be the only playable characters in the game, but rather this means these will be the seven characters you play as during the game's campaign. Lego games typically have set characters you can play as in missions before letting you replay them with any character you want, and I sincerely doubt that TT games would release a game where you can't play as The Joker or Poison Ivy but can play as Gordon or Talia al Ghul.



Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is playable on the Gamescom show floor, so keep an eye on our Gamescom live blog to see if we go hands-on with the caped crusader's latest.