Star Wars Outlaws release time – Ubisoft's open-world game set in a galaxy far, far away is nearly here

Now that the Star Wars Outlaws release time for Early Access has come and gone, the countdown to the full release is on.

Ubisoft's open-world take on a galaxy far, far away lets us live out a Han Solo-like scoundrel fantasy as Kay Vess. Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, expect plenty of hi-jinks as you become content with plenty of infamous factions who change their view of you depending on the relationship you maintain with them. And yes, you'll bump into Jabba the Hut on the way.

We've played Ubisoft's latest ourselves, and in our Star Wars Outlaws review, we called it "an exceedingly fun Star Wars game that's hindered by poor stealth systems."

And there's not much time to play the game yourself. Star Wars Outlaws is available to pre-load now and is already out in Early Access. You can dive in if you bought or pre-ordered the Gold or Ultimate editions. If you're waiting for the full release, read on to find out when Star Wars Outlaws releases in your time zone on August 29 or 30.

Star Wars Outlaws release time on PC

9pm PDT (August 29)

12am EDT (August 30)

11pm BST(August 29)

12am CEST (August 30)

While the Star Wars Outlaws release time on PC slightly varies depending on where you're in the world, the console unlock schedule is more uniform. You're good to go when midnight hits and August 29 turns to August 30. If you're in any doubt, check the graphic above.

If you'd like to do some more reading for launch, you can check out our guides to Star Wars Outlaws's length and all the Star Wars Outlaws planets you can visit in that time.

