God of War Ragnarok's PC port is getting two new features before the PS5 version, and one of them stops companions from spoiling puzzles

God of War Ragnarok is releasing on PC on Thursday, and it includes a pair of new features that haven't even made their way to the PS5 version of the game yet.

As detailed in a PlayStation Blog, God of War Ragnarok on PC lets you reduce the frequency of puzzle hints, which has been a major pain point for players since launch, to the point where even the actor playing Atreus grew tired of hearing his character drop hints so quickly. The issue isn't even necessarily about how frequent, and by proxy irritating, the puzzle hints are; it's that they often spoil the solution to the puzzle before you've had a chance to figure it out yourself.

Sony Santa Monica is seemingly addressing that complaint with a new option in the Gameplay Settings tab that'll allow you to "reduce the frequency with which you hear puzzle hints from your companions." What I'm wondering is if the setting makes it so that the hints don't show up as quickly as they currently do, because that's half of the problem.

There's also a lovely accessibility option for players with impaired vision. Via the Audio Accessibility menu, players can enable a setting that provides audio descriptions of the cinematics in the game, which naturally provide crucial story context that you can't get from just listening to the game's base audio.

It's unclear exactly when PlayStation users will get to download these new features, but Sony Santa Monica says the changes are "soon to be added to the console version".

For everything on its way to Sony's machine, don't miss our comprehensive guide to upcoming PS5 games.