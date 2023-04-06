Even God of War Ragnarok's Atreus wishes he'd stop giving puzzle solutions

The actor behind God of War Ragnarok's Atreus didn't enjoy hearing his character giving away puzzle hints.

When asked at the recent BAFTA Game Awards 2023 by IGN if he enjoyed hearing himself hand out puzzle hints to the player, Atreus actor Sunny Suljic replied with "actually, for me, no!" Suljic continued, saying "'cause I'm trying to do the puzzles, and I hear myself giving myself the hints and I just, I get so sick of hearing my voice sometimes."

God of War’s Atreus actor Sunny Suljic did not enjoy hearing himself give hints in God of War Ragnarok 😂 pic.twitter.com/hHLHvwfKNgApril 3, 2023 See more

God of War Ragnarok have long been bemoaning character's being a little overbearing with helping them work out puzzles, and it sounds like Suljic is among that number. All players wanted was a little more time to figure out puzzles for themselves before Atreus, Mimir, or even Freya jumped in to verbally point them in the right direction.

Earlier this year in February, two of God of War Ragnarok's narrative leads revealed the rapid puzzle hints were a complete oversight. The two leads never realized players would have a problem with the hints until feedback started flowing in after launch, and hence couldn't really change anything surrounding the hints system, or adjust it.

Still, it's a little unfair for Suljic to have this criticism laid at his feet. Considering characters like Atreus and Mimir are guided through their performance by a whole team of narrative designers and writers, it's more the case of designers laying on the puzzle hints a little thick, and actors like Suljic simply doing what they're directed to do.

At the end of the day, it's hardly like this system stopped God of War Ragnarok being an absolutely banging game. Look no further than the BAFTA awards for evidence of that, as God of War Ragnarok took home six total awards, including in Animation, Audio Achievement and Music, as well as Performer in a Leading Role for Kratos actor Christopher Judge, and Performer in a Supporting Role for Angrboda actor Laya DeLeon Hayes.

