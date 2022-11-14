God of War Ragnarok players just want a little more time to solve puzzles

God of War Ragnarok players are getting real sick of the puzzle hints they're being given by Mimir and Atreus - specifically just how little time the pair wait before blurting them out.

As highlighted by several Twitter users since God of War Ragnarok was released last week, the hints that Mimir and Atreus give to Kratos during the puzzle segments of the game are getting a bit frustrating. Like most action-adventure games, the side characters (in this case Kratos' son Atreus and the God Of Wisdom Mimir) will give the player small hints on how to solve the puzzle in front of them if they've been struggling to figure it out for themselves for a few minutes.

The main complaint with this system in God of War Ragnarok is that players aren't given enough time to figure the puzzle out for themselves before one of the allies butts in. As one Twitter user (opens in new tab) puts it, the pair's hints are "a bit too aggressive" and "don't let you even try before shouting at you," another adds (opens in new tab).

I may not be a very smart man But I’m allowed to take longer than FIVE SECONDS to figure out a puzzle before Mimir and BOY shout it at me TYVMNovember 13, 2022 See more

Finished God of War Ragnarok today and gotta say the game was overall quite good 👍 The incessant backseating from the ingame characters though is my main complaint. They legit don't let you even try before shouting at you lmao.November 13, 2022 See more

"I may not be a very smart man but I’m allowed to take longer than FIVE SECONDS to figure out a puzzle before Mimir and BOY shout it at me," one streamer Bricky (opens in new tab) shared. "I feel like God of War Ragnarok is too fast to tell me how to solve puzzles and too slow to tell me which way I’m supposed to go after I get turned around during a fight" another says (opens in new tab).

For a minute there, it looked like there could be a solution to this problem. As pointed out by @ imranzomg (opens in new tab) on Twitter, there is a 'Puzzle Timing' menu located in the game's accessibility options. Unfortunately, as revealed in the replies to this tweet, the option doesn't actually affect Atreus or Mimir's comments, just gives players slightly more time to solve the puzzles.

Fingers crossed that developer Santa Monica Studio releases some kind of fix in the future to at least give players the option to switch the hints off.