Ghost of Yotei will let you cut loose with dual katanas, ōdachi, and more new weapons when it launches this year, PlayStation confirms

PlayStation has quietly released more information about upcoming Ghost of Tsushima sequel Ghost of Yotei , giving us a bit more backstory for protagonist Atsu as well as confirmation of some shiny new weapons she'll be able to wield.

As highlighted by news account @Okami13_ on Twitter , these latest juicy details come courtesy of the game's listing on the PlayStation website , which has now been updated with some extra sections. Not everything here is brand new – the fact that it's set in 1603, and the confirmation that this is 300 years after the events of predecessor Ghost of Tsushima was already known, for example. However, we've now been given a clearer idea of the upcoming story, which centers around the warrior Atsu after she "rises from the ashes of her homestead."

Clearly, Atsu has a tragic past driving her on her journey, as the page describes: "Filled with fury and determination, Atsu will hunt down those responsible for the death of her family and exact her revenge. Every odd job and bounty will provide the coin she needs for her journey." Furthermore, how the protagonist "fights, survives, and evolves the legend of the Ghost" will be down to players, and it certainly sounds like fighting will be freshened up from Ghost of Tsushima, as we'll be able to get our hands on some new weapons "including ōdachi, kusarigama, and dual katanas."

Beyond this, PlayStation teases "new mechanics" and "gameplay improvements," although it doesn't elaborate on what these are. However, it does mention the game's gorgeous environments, and notes that as well as its PS5 release, it'll receive "enhanced performance and visuals on PlayStation 5 Pro."

Ghost of Yotei doesn't have a release date just yet, but for now it's still set to arrive at some point in 2025. Hopefully, the fact that its listing page has been updated could suggest more news might be on the way soon, but we'll just have to stay tuned to find out.

