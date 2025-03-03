Death Stranding 2: On the Beach gets new details from PlayStation, teasing fans with info on its combat, story, and "large open-world environments"

As the wait for Death Stranding 2 continues, Sony teases fans with some brand-new details on Hideo Kojima 's upcoming sequel.

The new information can be found on the official PlayStation page for On the Beach, Death Stranding's long-awaited follow-up. Players get a glimpse of the sequel's ins and outs – albeit a small one, starting with its open-world setting: "The large open-world environments of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are full of secrets to be found. They are also incredibly varied and pose unique challenges to navigate."

Combat is described next, and it sounds like it encompasses a wide variety of player-driven approaches. "Whether facing human foes or otherworldly entities, a range of options are at your disposal," read the new combat details on PlayStation's site. "Do you go in aggressively, sneak around enemies to achieve your goals, or try to avoid danger altogether? How you approach these situations is up to you."

As for the sequel's story, Death Stranding 2 is set to follow the original's events and Sam "on a fresh journey," in which fans are warned to "expect the unexpected." Perhaps most interesting, however, is the teaser for the coming Social Strand system as it reads that users' actions will "affect how other players interact with the game's world, and vice-versa," with mysterious instructions to "leave your mark."

There are more exciting creations to come from Kojima than just the Death Stranding sequel, too. His upcoming project OD , which he describes as "a bit risky" and "a game like no other," is being produced in collaboration with comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele, and the Death Stranding movie which "not just a direct translation of the game" is also underway to offer a "universe that has never been seen before."

