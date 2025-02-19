Death Stranding 2 draws ever closer as Hideo Kojima shares emotional behind-the-scenes update from "important scene" that wrapped recording for 6 voice actors at once

Hideo Kojima keeps proving why he's the sweetest video game boss around, as he shares another behind the scenes picture celebrating more actors finishing their recordings for Death Stranding 2 .

"Today's Japanese voice recording," he tweets. "It was for an important scene with six people at the same time. And with that, it was a wrap for Kenjiro Tsuda, Nana Mizuki, Tomokazu Sugita, Shion Wakayama, Akihiko Ishizumi, and Mitsuru Miyamoto."

Tsuda is playing Sam, Mizuki is Fragile, Sugita is Dollman, Miyamoto is Tarman, Wakayama plays Tomorrow, and Ishizumi is Deadman. So, this is a very important scene indeed as it includes a lot of the main characters in the series.

The picture shows everyone crowded around Kojima and there's another with some bottles of champagne and several glasses. The man knows how to celebrate a job well done.

Kojima previously shared an update with Shioli Kutsuna who plays Rainy and Kikuko Inoue and Yasuyuki Kase. He gave them flowers, so cute. It's nice that Kojima takes the time to show appreciation for those he works with. He says the development process is " incredibly tough ," so it's important to celebrate all the little milestones that lead toward the final release.

"It’s been 10 months since the first recording," he writes, which shows just how involved a process working on video games is. "As happy as I am, it also makes me quite sad. But we haven't finished all the Japanese recording just yet. Thank you all for your hard work. Thank you so much. It was fun. Looking forward to working with you all for the next one."

So although another part of the game is done, don't expect it too soon. We know it's coming sometime this year, but the exact date isn't known just yet. We may have a better idea once Rockstar announces when GTA 6 is coming out, as a lot of publishers are reportedly waiting for that announcement before choosing their own games' launch windows.

