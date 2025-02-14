"Rockstar is controlled by no one, including their publisher": Ex-Blizzard boss says Borderlands 4 "doesn't matter" in response to fans trying to narrow the GTA 6 release window down

People have been speculating about when Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive this year, and Borderlands 4's September launch date has led some to believe we've narrowed the window down , as it likely won't clash with another game from the same publisher. Mike Ybarra, ex-Blizzard president, says this doesn't matter.

It's been reported that publishers are waiting for Rockstar to announce when GTA 6 will launch before committing to their own games' release dates. This is because no one wants to compete with it. We only have so much money, we can't buy every game. If GTA 6 really is $100 , people might not be able to buy another game for a while. So, that's the worry everyone else has, but Rockstar likely isn't phased by other games.

"GTA 6 is the king," Ybarra tweets. "They don't care who announces what. Everyone will move their release out of the way whenever they announce the ship date for GTA 6. It is really the only game that has the power to do this today."

One commenter replies that "it’s advantageous for the publisher of both Borderlands 4 and GTA to space it out," Ybarra's response is definitive. "Borderlands 4 doesn't matter. Rockstar is controlled by no one, including their publisher."

Take-Two publishes both GTA and Borderlands, so it wouldn't make any sense for the company to have two of its big games competing for attention in the same month, or even the same quarter, really.

But, as Ybarra says, Rockstar is controlled by no one. GTA Online is an absolute money printing machine, so I wouldn't be surprised if it could do whatever it wanted without consequence.

BL4 doesn't matter. R* is controlled by no one, including their publisher.February 13, 2025

All this is to say, don't take news of Borderland 4's launch date as a confirmation GTA 6 won't launch around the same time. We won't know when GTA 6 is coming until Rockstar tells us, and even then, it could change its mind if it decides the game needs more time in the oven, or if it wants to bring the release forward.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors