GTA 6 release window may have been narrowed down further thanks to Borderlands 4's September launch and Take-Two boss's hint that the company wouldn't "stack up huge releases unnecessarily"

Borderlands 4 got its release date during yesterday's PlayStation State of Play stream, which is very exciting, but that bit of info may have also given us a bit more of an idea of when GTA 6 could launch.

We already knew that GTA 6 will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X at some point in fall 2025 – a release window that usually indicates a launch sometime between the start of September and the end of November. However, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive – owner of GTA developer Rockstar Games and Borderlands developer Gearbox – previously stated that he thought "it's safe to say that we wouldn't, and no one would, stack up huge releases unnecessarily," indicating that the two will be somewhat spread out.

Back to today, and we now know that Borderlands 4 will be out on September 23 , which is interesting since it's also arriving in that same fall release window as GTA 6. We didn't previously know just how close two games had to be in order to be considered too close as far as Zelnick is concerned, but it seems that there's no concern about them being in the same quarter of the year. Could that mean, then, that he was thinking more along the lines of the two games being released within weeks of each other?

Take this speculation with a pinch of salt until things are officially confirmed, but it seems rather unlikely that GTA 6 would also be launching in September given what Take-Two's boss said in the past. If we rule that month out altogether, that'd leave us with October and November as the remaining two months that fall games usually launch in.

As it stands, much of GTA 6 is still a mystery – we've still only seen one trailer, and that was over a year ago at this point. However, if you're worried about a delay, while Zelnick recently acknowledged that "there's always a risk of slippage," he also noted that "we feel really good" about the current release window .

