The Outer Worlds 2 release date is coming up fast, with the game already being playable in early access and pre-loading being available too. The sequel RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios will launch on PS5 and PC as well as Xbox Series X at the same time around the world, and I've done some time zone conversions below to help you figure out when The Outer Worlds 2 releases wherever you are in the world.

The Outer Worlds 2 releases globally at 5PM UTC on October 29 on all platforms – those are PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam, Microsoft Store, and Battlenet. And with The Outer Worlds 2 on Game Pass, you can play it on various platforms as part of your subscription too. But you'll need to do a little time-zone converting to find the exact release time for your region, so here are a few times and dates that might help:

USA Pacific: October 29 at 10AM PDT

October 29 at 10AM PDT USA Eastern: October 29 at 1PM EDT

October 29 at 1PM EDT UK: October 29 at 5PM GMT

October 29 at 5PM GMT Central Europe: October 29 at 6PM CET

October 29 at 6PM CET Australia: October 30 at 4AM AEDT

October 30 at 4AM AEDT New Zealand: October 30 at 6AM NZDT

The Outer Worlds 2 is also currently playable now if you paid for the Premium Edition which includes an early access period that started on October 24.

The Outer Worlds 2 is also currently playable now if you paid for the Premium Edition which includes an early access period that started on October 24. Otherwise, the game's global simultaneous release time means time zone tricks, such as setting your device's clock to New Zealand time to get early, won't work, so you'll just have to wait until the right time. Don't forget that pre-loading is available now too on most platforms, so if you've pre-ordered the standard edition of the game, you can get it installed now for immediate access at launch.

One of the first things you need to decide is your agent's Traits in The Outer Worlds 2, which can be an important part of your build. And if you're curious to know how chunky of an RPG it is, here's how long it takes to beat The Outer Worlds 2 depending on your playstyle.

