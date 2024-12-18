How to find and complete Ancient Vows in Path of Exile 2

The Path of Exile 2 Ancient Vows quest in Act 2 is a quite a tricky one to understand thanks to some less-than-clear instructions from the game. It has some excellent rewards and you’re bound to find some awesome loot as you progress along it.

In this guide, we’ll show you what you need to do to complete this quest and claim your reward, adding another feather to your character’s cap.

How to Get the Ancient Vows Quest in Path of Exile 2

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

There is no quest giver for Ancient Vows in Path of Exile 2. Instead, you’ll need to start either “The City of Seven Waters” or “A Theft of Ivory”, heading to Keth or the Bone Pits, beyond the Mastodon Badlands, respectively. You can also get the quest by exploring the Valley of the Titans, a key area for the quest.

While you’re in Keth, you can find the Kabala Clan Relic. In the Bone Pits, you may find the Sun Clan Relic. You’ll need both to complete the quest, so it is up to you which you try to find first.

Ancient Vows involves finding Clan Relics

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

For this guide, we’re going to head to Keth first. Make your way through the area as you normally would. The Kabala Clan Relic, despite its importance, doesn’t drop from a boss: it drops from standard mobs. You may need to scour the map to find the one enemy that will drop the item, but eventually, one will. Looking at the relic in your inventory, note that the description says “notches in the side await a connection”. That’s your cue to find its counterpart.

To find the Sun Clan Relic, go to the Mastodon Badlands and fight your way through the area. The Relic doesn’t drop here – it drops in the adjoining Bone Pits, so once you’ve fought your way through enough skeletons to fill the world’s anatomy schools several times over and found the path, go straight through.

In the Bone Pits, follow the same routine as you did in Keth. Fight everything that you come across – eventually, a standard enemy will drop the Sun Clan Relic.

How to complete Ancient Vows in Path of Exile 2

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Now that you have both Clan Relics, it’s time to go to yet another location. This time, you’re headed for the Valley of the Titans. Here, explore until you find the area’s waypoint, fighting off goliath skeletons, giant bugs, and liches all the while.

Once you’ve found the waypoint, you’re seconds away from finishing the quest. Somewhere near the waypoint, you will find an altar with space for the Two Relics. Insert the relics and you’ve completed the quest!

Ancient Vows Rewards in Path of Exile 2

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

The rewards for completing Ancient Vows are well worth getting, whatever your Path of Exile 2 classes or whether you are a completionist or not. You will get two permanent buffs, but take note that only one can be active at any time.

The buffs are:

30% Increased Charm Charges

15% Mana Recovery from Flasks

Anytime that you want to change the buff, you’ll just need to teleport back to the Valley of the Titans waypoint and click on the respective relic. As you’re in Act 2, it’s also time to pick your ascendency and further specialise your character. We’ve got a guide for that, too, so you can pick the best Path of Exile 2 ascendency class for your character.

