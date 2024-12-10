Making the best Path of Exile 2 Monk build was always going to be tricky, as the Monk is one of the game's most complicated classes, with a high degree of complexity and skill required to get the most out of it. Still, for those who can, this POE 2 Monk build based around lightning damage and speed devastates most foes you go up against. With that in mind, we've put together a build guide to help players reach that crackling, shocking model, and electrically smack their way to superiority.

The best Monk Build in POE 2

This Path of Exile 2 Monk build prioritises the following elements:

High speed, evasion and battlefield manoeuvrability

Lightning damage and rapid AOE attacks

The monk's strengths have always been towards agility and speed, and while this makes him more complicated to play, leaning into these qualities goes a long way to showing why he's in the S-tier of the Path of Exile 2 classes. Some have had a lot of success making the Monk invoker model focused on both cold and lightning, but we had more luck doubling down on one. Here are the essentials of the loadout you should be aiming for, as well as what mods and abilities you should try to find on each one:

Equipment/loadout Weapon: Quarterstaff (lightning damage/physical damage/attack speed) Head: Mask (evasion/energy shield/critical hit chance/life increase) Body: Robes/Garb (prioritise evasion/energy shield buffs) Hands: Linen Wraps (attack speed) Boots: Threaded Shoes (prioritise evasion/energy shield buffs)

Skill Gems Quarterstaff Strike Falling Thunder: Lightning Infusion/Perpetual Charge Killing Palm: Behead Stormwave Tempest Flurry: Conduction/Martial Tempo/Lightning Infusion Tempest Bell: Magnified Effect/Ruthless Cast on Shock: Concentrated Effect/Comet/Spell Echo/Inevitable Critical Orb of Storms: Lightning Exposure/Overabundance

Passive Skills Work towards Lightning Damage, Evasion, Mana Regeneration and Critical Hit Chance

Spirit Gem Herald of Thunder

Ascendencies Invoker Sunder My Enemies Lead me Through Grace The Soul Springs Eternal I am the Thunder…



The key elements here are lightning damage, done mainly through Falling Thunder and the Tempest Bell, and mobility - stay moving, keep using your skills both for damage and battlefield control, and be incredibly liberal with the dodge roll.

Obviously what's above is a rough template and path for players to follow out of the early game, with enough wiggle room to experiment with other abilities along the way. Make sure to use the Path of Exile 2 trading system to get electrically charged items, and test out various combinations of passives with the Path of Exile 2 respec system.

