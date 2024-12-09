How to trade in Path of Exile 2

The Path of Exile 2 trading feature and trade site are intertwined, a pair that allows you to swap items in POE 2 with other players. Trading is a big part of the game for those who engage with it fully, swapping items and loot with each other to maximize build potential, but Path of Exile 2 isn't completely clear in how to trade and what the systems involved are. Don't worry though - we'll lay out the process below and how it works.

Trading in Path of Exile 2 explained

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

To trade items in POE 2, you can do either of the following:

Right click on other players in safe areas (such as the Clearfell Encampment) and select "Trade". This will send them a trade request - if they accept, you can then submit items to trade and see what they offer in return. If both players accept the trade then, it will go through.

Go through the Trading Site, where players can submit or search for items and negotiate trades accordingly through Direct Whispers.

It's important to remember that players cannot trade Gold, only items that specifically appear in your inventory and take up space. Gold is limited to interactions with NPCs, though of course anything you buy from a merchant is then fair game to trade (and the player you give it to can then sell it for a reduced profit).



If you want to give somebody gold, you can go the long way around by loading them up with items you don't need or want and let them pawn them to merchants for the cash.

Does Path of Exile 2 have a trade site?

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Yes, there is a POE 2 trade site that you can find here . Once you login with the same account you play under, you'll be able to list items you're willing to trade, as well as search for items to see if other people are trading them, putting in certain parameters and requirements and seeing all the matches that come up.



Once you see an item you want, you can Direct Whisper to the item's owner to negotiate the trade accordingly. The Trade Site is generally considered the optimum way to trade in the community, with something to find for every kind of Path of Exile 2 class and build.

