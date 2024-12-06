All Rust Runes of Power locations in Path of Exile 2

The Path of Exile 2 Rust Runes of Power are all part of the Secrets in the Dark quest in Act 1, where you have to find their locations in the Red Vale beneath the Obelisks of Rust - not easy when hordes of monstrous demons, mutated plants and feral undead are all trying to tear your ascendencies off. With that in mind, if you're not inclined to grind for hours and hours in the Red Vale to the point where you can more easily hold back the horde, we'll show you exactly where to go to find all the Obelisks and Rust Runes of Power in Path of Exile 2, and what you need to do when you find them.

All Rust Runes of Power Locations in the Path of Exile 2 Secrets in the Dark quest

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

The Rust Runes of Power in Path of Exile 2 and the locations of the Obelisks are marked on the map above, though keep in mind that POE2 has a habit of reversing the maps and shaking up layouts, so you might have to mirror what's above. Still, we've played it through a couple of times and it was a consistent layout on both occasions, so the locations of the Obelisks should be constant.

When you find a Rust Obelisk, interact with it to trigger a wave of enemies. Once you've beaten them all, you'll be able to claim the Rust Rune. The last Obelisk you interact with will summon a boss called the Rust King, who you'll need to beat as the grand finale to this quest.

How to beat the Rust King

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

The Rust King is a comparatively easy boss for the level of challenge you've experienced so far, at least compared to the challenge of the Path of Exile 2 Devourer boss before this. I'd say that the hordes of minions around you are more testing, though that might depend on which of the classes in Path of Exile 2 you're playing as (some are better for crowd control over targeted single foes).

Still, the Rust King is an enemy who'll struggle against fast players who focus on evasion. His melee attacks are highly telegraphed, and his ranged electrical attacks tend to sweep across the battlefield, giving you ample chance to dodge them. You should also focus on AOE attacks - the incoming undead minions are arguably more of a threat than the King himself, so burn the battlefield wherever possible to thin out the growing horde. The arena can be a little claustrophobic and restrictive, and this can work both for and against you - there's less space for you to dodge, but it's easier to bottleneck and control enemies accordingly.

Want some more help with POE2? If you want to start a new game, find out how to beat the first boss - the Path of Exile 2 Bloated Miller - here, or find out how to respec in Path of Exile 2 and gain full control over that giant skill tree once and for all!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission