Best Path of Exile 2 Sorceress build
The best Sorc build in POE 2 is based around frost and ice.
To make a strong Sorceress build in Path of Exile 2, you need to craft her with an emphasis on frost, ice, freezing and cold damage. This POE 2 Sorc build is as devastating in the early game as it is in the late game, with players roundly agreeing that a frost-focused loadout and skillset building towards and into the Stormweaver Ascendency. Below we'll cover all the choices you should make in the early to mid game, allowing you to build off that and start taking your own tests and experiments as you move into the final act and endgame. Here's how to create the best build for the Sorceress in Path of Exile 2.
The best Sorceress build in Path of Exile 2
To make a strong Sorceress build in POE 2, you should focus on the following:
- Freezing magic and ice attacks to freeze monsters in place
- No seriously, keep casting ice magic, it's the solution to all problems
This build is relatively simple: have the Sorc do ranged ice attacks that result in massive AOE damage while also freezing enemies, so those few that survive the barrage are locked in place and can't even get to you. Keep backing up and fighting at range, and the Sorceress's low health and durability shouldn't ever be a problem. Stacking multiple spells like Frost Bomb and Flame Wall on a single target like a boss is especially lethal, and ends up providing far more DPS than fire or lightning builds.
The only real danger is your use of mana - run out and you'll be in real peril, but keep a careful eye on your supply and you'll never struggle for firepower (or ice power, rather). With that in mind, here's the choices, loadouts, skills and ascendencies you'll need to master one of the best Path of Exile 2 classes.
- Equipment
- Weapon: Gelid Staff (for the Freezing Shards skill)
- Skill Gems
- Freezing Shards
- Spark: Unleash/Controlled Destruction
- Flame Wall: Spell Cascade
- Frost Bomb: Magnified Effect/Glaciation/Strip Away
- Frostbolt: Scattershot
- Cast on Freeze: Cold Snap/Spell Echo/Comet
- Frost Wall: Spell Cascade/Icicle
- Passive Skills
- Work towards Ice damage, cast speed, intelligence, extra damage against those with ailments
- Ascendencies
- Stormweaver
- Scouring Winds
- Heart of the Storm
- Constant Gale
- Stormweaver
You'll notice an absence of equipment options - and frankly that's because we never really worked out much in the way of solid equipment options beyond having the Gelid Staff as early as possible. Focus on Intelligence, on evasion, on mana regen and on energy shields where you can, but feel free to experiment accordingly along the way.
Early on you'll be using less frosty spells - mainly a combo of Spark, Flame Wall and Frost Bomb - before filtering them out for a more focused build as you move through act 2. The key here is to build to Frostbolt with Cold Snap, which just devastates opponents - damaging them when it would normally freeze them, and consequently making most freeze effects into straight up kills. Afterwards you get the Comet skill for Cast on Freeze, and then very little can stop you.
