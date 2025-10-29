You'll have to find the commander's credentials in Outer Worlds 2 as your first mission of sorts, within seconds of playing – you need them to speak to Agent de Vries and start the real mission, A Cause Worth Killing For. They're in your cabin and there are a few options to reach them, depending on the choices you've made for your Outer Worlds 2 traits. One of the paths is hidden away and, if you haven't picked either of the things that open the door, you might be wondering what to do. So let's take a look.

How to get the commander's credentials in Outer Worlds 2 (Image: © Obsidian ) Your Commander's Credentials are behind a jammed door in Outer Worlds 2. It's sparking, clearly broken and if you approach it you'll see two options to open it – the Brawny Trait, or Engineering 1. Which is great if you have either of those, as you can just unjam the door there and then. But what if you haven't chosen that trait or invested anything in the engineering branch from the Outer Worlds 2 skills (which is pretty understandable given you're about 30 seconds into the game at this point). The way into your cabin to retrieve the credentials if you have neither brawn or engineering skills is found to the right of the jammed door – turn in that direction where you'll see another room with a table in. Head in there and look immediately left, where you'll see an open hatch in the floor. Head down into that and you'll notice some cigarettes and a lighter crafting materials you can collect. Above those is another vent, higher up, that will take you into your cabin. The Outer Worlds 2 commander's credentials will be on the table, next to a helmet you can also pick up.

Once you've got what you need you can open the jammed door from the inside, then head to the intercom to get the message that will start you on your first real mission. That will see you deciding whether to use the Intercom in Outer Worlds 2, and shortly after that making a choice about whether to go to security ops or central dispatch in The Outer Worlds 2.

