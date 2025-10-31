The Commander's Safe key is hidden directly behind the engine, in a gap between the railings. You'll have to go around the back of the large central column in the room and duck under some pipes to see it.

The tricky part of actually finding it is that you have no information to help you initially. When you first reawaken on the Incognito after the opening mission, you'll have free run of the ship and soon find the locked Commander's safe. The crumbled list next to it mentioned Nile's 'hid the safe key with Val' but at this point you won't have any more info. VALERIE will either talk about decryption keys and lockboxes, or just cycle through some stock answers. Depending on your Outer Worlds 2 skills you might be able to open without the key but, unlike getting the Commanders credentials in Outer Worlds 2, there's no secret other option and, without the right abilities, it's the key or nothing.

However, once you've landed and explored Paradise for a bit you can return to the ship, at which point VALERIE will suddenly have a dialogue option about the key and tell you exactly where it is.

