Where to find the Commander's safe key in Outer Worlds 2
The Commander's safe key is easy to find in Outer Worlds 2, it's just that no one tells you until later
You'll need to find the Commander's safe key in Outer Worlds 2 when you return to the Incognito after completing the opening mission. However, while you'll find some clues, like a crumpled list, you won't actually get anything to help the first time you discover it. That can leave you searching fruitlessly for hours and you won't actually find what you need until a little later. So if you're looking helplessly now, read on and see what you need to do to open the Commander's safe in The Outer Worlds 2.
Where to find the Commanders safe key in Outer Worlds 2
The Commander's Safe key is hidden directly behind the engine, in a gap between the railings. You'll have to go around the back of the large central column in the room and duck under some pipes to see it.
The tricky part of actually finding it is that you have no information to help you initially. When you first reawaken on the Incognito after the opening mission, you'll have free run of the ship and soon find the locked Commander's safe. The crumbled list next to it mentioned Nile's 'hid the safe key with Val' but at this point you won't have any more info. VALERIE will either talk about decryption keys and lockboxes, or just cycle through some stock answers. Depending on your Outer Worlds 2 skills you might be able to open without the key but, unlike getting the Commanders credentials in Outer Worlds 2, there's no secret other option and, without the right abilities, it's the key or nothing.
However, once you've landed and explored Paradise for a bit you can return to the ship, at which point VALERIE will suddenly have a dialogue option about the key and tell you exactly where it is.
Once you have the Commander's safe key in Outer Worlds 2 you can open it and get the following rewards:
Tossball Card: Eva Wierzbicki (+1 Toxicity Crash Threshold)
320 Bit Cartridge
Bypass Shunt x 2
Mag-Pick x 2
Numb Rum x 2
Ascendant Bourbon
Spectrum Vodka
It's a decent reward to get but probably only earlier in the game. Once you've been out and about for a while you'll probably have plenty of booze, picks and shunts from picking up loot. It's only the Tossball Card that's got any sort of real uniqueness to it.
