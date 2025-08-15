Mysterious Black Myth: Wukong tease has fans of the action RPG hoping for a DLC reveal at Gamescom next week

Black Myth: Wukong launched to incredible success last year, and we may already be getting news about some DLC or a big update.

Developer Game Science, the team behind the mythological action RPG, tweets it'll be taking part in Gamescom's Opening Night Live, airing 8pm CEST (2pm EST, 11am PST, 7pm BST) on August 19, 2025. There's no hint as to what could be shown, the tweet just reads, "we look forward to seeing you there."

Destined Ones, #GameScience will be joining this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live. The show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. (CEST) on August 19, and we look forward to seeing you there. pic.twitter.com/QlvZz9XbzaAugust 15, 2025

Black Myth: Wukong originally launched on PS5 and PC with no Xbox version in sight, but that's finally set to change August 20, 2025 , so we could just be getting an Xbox launch trailer during ONL. However, that seems a little anticlimactic.

Fans on Reddit believe a DLC could be on the table. "DLC! DLC! Can't wait," writes one excited player. "DLC I beg," writes another. "Miss playing this game a lot, nothing that's come out this year has come close to matching it."

There hasn't been any official confirmation of DLC for Black Myth: Wukong, but it was one of the fastest-selling games ever , so any expansion would almost definitely just print money for Game Science. It also cost the relatively humble amount of $43 million to make, which is pennies compared to something like Battlefield 6's rumored $400 million or more budget .

A DLC announcement alongside an Xbox launch trailer would make a lot of sense, because then Game Science only has to do one round of marketing. The real wildcard would be the developer announcing a whole new game, but who knows?

