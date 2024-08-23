Black Myth: Wukong is "one of the fastest-selling games of all time," beating Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy with 10 million copies sold in just 4 days

Just four days after launch, Black Myth: Wukong has already sold over 10 million copies, topping the early sales records of other recent hits like Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy.

"Black Myth: Wukong has sold 10 million copies across all platforms," as developer Game Science has announced on Twitter. That number is current as of the morning of August 23, four days after the game's release date. The studio also reports that the game reached a high of 3 million concurrent players across all platforms. Since Steam makes the concurrent player numbers for PC a matter of public record, we can estimate that the platform split is roughly 80/20 between PC and PS5.

This makes it one of the fastest selling games of all time, surpassing Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy in the same timeframe. https://t.co/oTefHwDZ9iAugust 23, 2024

10 million copies in four days "makes it one of the fastest selling games of all time, surpassing Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy in the same timeframe," as industry analyst Daniel Ahmad notes on Twitter, adding that "Steam is the leading platform by far due to the large skew towards Chinese players (who primarily play on PC)." It's also worth noting that Wukong launched at around $37 in China, which is in line for standard game pricing in the region.

We don't know exactly how much faster Black Myth: Wukong hit the 10 million mark than Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy, however. FromSoftware didn't report Elden Ring sales numbers until the game reached 12 million units three weeks after launch, and similarly Hogwarts Legacy numbers weren't reported until the 12 million mark two weeks after launch. Either way, Wukong is a big hit that's standing toe-to-toe with some major heavy hitters, and it's all the more impressive as a rare example of a AAA, single-player title developed in China.

