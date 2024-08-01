"Just to shame my garbage friends," Elden Ring player beats Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss without getting hit using 40 different weapons and counting

One determined Elden Ring player is soloing bosses purely to shame their "garbage friends," and they've slaughtered Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss without taking a hit with 40 different weapons to date.

Lu Win Kre is the YouTuber who's truly gone and above and beyond in shaming their friends. They started soloing Elden Ring bosses over a year ago without taking a hit, beginning with Malenia in the base game, and branching out to Shadow of the Erdtree bosses just over a month ago, taking down foes like Rellana, Twin Moon Knight and the Putrescent Knight.

What's great about this player is that they solo Elden Ring bosses with a variety of different weapons. They took down Rellana with the Great Katana and the Putrescent Knight with the Black Steel Greathammer, for example, and have slain Malenia four times over without taking a hit, each time with a different weapon and Ash of War.

Three weeks ago, Lu Win Kre changed things up. They began focusing near-exclusively on Promised Consort Radahn, Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss, and started what looks like a journey to kill the boss, without taking a hit, with the maximum number of weapons possible. At the time of writing, they've accomplished this feat 40 times, each time with a different weapon.

Promised Consort Radahn has fallen to the likes of the Backhand Blade, Giant Crusher, Cane Sword, Claws of Knight, and Freyja's Greatsword, which is to say nothing of feats that don't feature traditional weapons, like the Carian Thrusting Shield. Yes, the shield might be overpowered in the Land of Shadow, but that doesn't diminish the YouTuber's feat.

If this really was all to "shame my garbage friends," as Lu Win Kre claims it is, then it's nothing short of a brilliant bit of dedication. The only boss they soloed with no hits taken that wasn't in Elden Ring was Armored Core 6's CEL 240 boss, but since that was over 10 months ago, it doesn't look like they plan on branching out into any other FromSoftware games any time soon.

