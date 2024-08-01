FromSoftware games come full circle as ingenious Elden Ring players use fire to cheese a tough Shadow of the Erdtree fight without even entering the boss arena
Rellana literally won't see it coming
If Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC bosses have been kicking your ass, then this cheesy strategy to defeat one of the hardest ones without even entering the arena is a great way to get revenge, with a method that's very reminiscent of an old Demon's Souls trick.
The boss in question is Rellana, Twin Moon Knight – the fast, powerful foe waiting at the end of Castle Ensis. With a sword in each hand and the ability to blast you into oblivion with some seriously strong magic, she's definitely one of the trickiest new foes added in the DLC, but thankfully, there's a way to beat her before she can even see you.
As demonstrated by YouTube content creator Tyrannicon, it turns out that all you need to beat Renalla is the Flame of the Fell God incantation, which you get by defeating the Adan, Thief of Fire boss in Liurnia of the Lakes' Malefactor's Evergaol. It requires 41 Faith to use, but allows you to summon huge, exploding fireballs that also set the surrounding floor on fire.
It's this floor-burning effect that comes in clutch for this boss cheese. By heading to the back of Castle Ensis and using the incantation right by the fog gate, the fireball enters the arena. In this TikTok from USA Gameplays, you can see that Renalla takes damage from her toasty surroundings, but because you've not entered the room, she stays put and doesn't move out of danger. Send out enough fireballs, and eventually, you'll see that all-important 'Legend Felled' message on your screen, complete with all the goodies for defeating her, and the fog gate will disappear.
@usagameplays ♬ nhạc nền - USA Gameplays
While this strategy probably wasn't left in intentionally, it's amusing how similar it feels to the old Demon's Souls cheese that involves firing arrows at its notorious Maneater boss through the fog gate. Some things never change, I guess.
Admittedly, it's worth keeping in mind that Rellana isn't one of Shadow of the Erdtree's mandatory bosses, so if you're struggling with her, then you can just avoid her altogether. It might be quite cathartic to totally turn the tables on her like this, though, so do with this cheese-infused information what you will.
"WE ARE SO BACK": Elden Ring patch granted a "massive buff" to Shadow of the Erdtree's worst Incantation, and now it's melting through bosses.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
Borderlands' OG characters are still "integral to the universe" and Randy Pitchford would be "thrilled" to see them in future games - but they're not in the movie because of Gearbox's Marvel problem
"WE ARE SO BACK": Elden Ring patch granted a "massive buff" to Shadow of the Erdtree's worst Incantation, and now it's melting through bosses