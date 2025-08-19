Hades meets Wind Waker action-RPG sequel Moonlighter 2 gets October early access release date

Moonlighter 2 is coming to Steam Early Access on October 23, developer Digital Sun has revealed.

The Early Access date was announced alongside a new trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025. As of June, the sequel was due to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime this summer, but it seems it's been delayed and narrowed down to an Early Access launch on PC. It's unclear what happened to cause the delay and there's no new release date for other platforms just yet.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault | Early Access Date Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Like its predecessor, Moonlighter 2 is an action-RPG with roguelike elements by night and a shop management sim by day, tasking you with running dungeons to collect precious relics and other wares which you then sell at your shop. Unlike the first game, however, Moonlighter 2 is fully 3D and fully embraces the roguelike genre with more replayability and variety.

If that doesn't sell you on it, well, maybe this excerpt from a recent GamesRadar+ interview will: "If you love Hades and how it's played, and you grew up playing Wind Waker, then you have the perfect title here," Direct Sun communications director Israel Mallén told us back in June.

Moonlighter 2's new trailer shows off a good mix of combat and platforming across a variety of very pretty biomes, as well as some of the shopkeeping aspect, which seems like it'll be a nice reprieve from all of the procedurally generated action.

