Genshin competitor Wuthering Waves finally has a PS5 release date, and it's coming at the same time as the action RPG's big 2.0 update
Both will release on January 2, 2025
Open-world action RPG Wuthering Waves is finally making its way to PS5 in less than two months in a release that'll tie in with the game's next big update – version 2.0
Announced today, it's been confirmed that both Wuthering Waves 2.0 and its PS5 version will release on January 2, 2025, so there's not too long to wait for either. The update itself will follow on from the game's current version 1.4: When the Night Knocks, and will bring players to a new region called Rinascita, complete with plenty of new characters to meet. Kuro Games has been sharing artwork of some of these fresh faces on Twitter, including a girl with purple and pink hair called Roccia (who's also seen in the announcement video), and a blue-haired dude dressed like a pirate, who's called Brant.
Next Stop: Rinascita!Passengers wishing to disembark, please prepare accordingly.#WutheringWaves #Rinascita #WutheringWavesPS5 pic.twitter.com/ZIKrbyvlHZNovember 22, 2024
Kuro Games confirmed that the PS5 version was in development back in July, so we've known that this was coming for some time, but it's certainly welcome news to get that all-important release date. While it'll be a great chance for new players to dive in on console, Kuro Games also confirms that "game progress will be synced across PC, mobile and PlayStation 5," so if you've already made a start on any of the other platforms, you won't have to start again from scratch.
Wuthering Waves got off to a rather rough start earlier this year after releasing with performance problems and even device overheating issues, but considering that it's been nominated for the Best Mobile Game award at The Game Awards 2024, it's clear that it's still made a really positive impression. With the 30 million pre-registrations it had before launch, it was always likely to maintain a solid fanbase, and as it approaches another platform, it seems more than likely that its player count is going to climb even higher.
If you're new to Kuro Games' action RPG, be sure to check out our guide on how to wish in Wuthering Waves to get new characters and weapons.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
Elden Ring and Dark Souls director Hidetaka Miyazaki teases that FromSoftware is already working on "various new projects" as he apologizes for the "lengthy wait" for Shadow of the Erdtree
Diablo 4 is finally getting an armory to swap between builds in season 7 PTR, which is Witchcraft-themed and also bad news for Spiritborn builds