Genshin competitor Wuthering Waves finally has a PS5 release date, and it's coming at the same time as the action RPG's big 2.0 update

Open-world action RPG Wuthering Waves is finally making its way to PS5 in less than two months in a release that'll tie in with the game's next big update – version 2.0

Announced today, it's been confirmed that both Wuthering Waves 2.0 and its PS5 version will release on January 2, 2025, so there's not too long to wait for either. The update itself will follow on from the game's current version 1.4: When the Night Knocks, and will bring players to a new region called Rinascita, complete with plenty of new characters to meet. Kuro Games has been sharing artwork of some of these fresh faces on Twitter, including a girl with purple and pink hair called Roccia (who's also seen in the announcement video), and a blue-haired dude dressed like a pirate, who's called Brant.

Kuro Games confirmed that the PS5 version was in development back in July , so we've known that this was coming for some time, but it's certainly welcome news to get that all-important release date. While it'll be a great chance for new players to dive in on console, Kuro Games also confirms that "game progress will be synced across PC, mobile and PlayStation 5," so if you've already made a start on any of the other platforms, you won't have to start again from scratch.

Wuthering Waves got off to a rather rough start earlier this year after releasing with performance problems and even device overheating issues , but considering that it's been nominated for the Best Mobile Game award at The Game Awards 2024, it's clear that it's still made a really positive impression. With the 30 million pre-registrations it had before launch, it was always likely to maintain a solid fanbase, and as it approaches another platform, it seems more than likely that its player count is going to climb even higher.

