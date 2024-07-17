Elden Ring player discovers a bugged wall in a Shadow of the Erdtree dungeon that makes players fall to their deaths: "Thus began my villain arc"

One Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree dungeon has a crucial bug, and monstrous players have been using it to lure others to their deaths.

In the northwestern region of the huge Shadow of the Erdtree map, you can find the Rauh Ruins area. Near the very western border of the DLC's map, you can find the Scorpion River Catacombs, a downright miserable dungeon with Death Blight-inducing traps and enemies, all preceding the pretty intimidating Death Knight boss at the very end.

There's a problem with this dungeon, though. As the Reddit post below demonstrates, it turns out there are two wall in the Scorpion River Catacombs which aren't full functioning - instead of stopping the player, they merely let the player pass through them and fall to their death on the other side, effectively exiting the entire map in the process. Adding to the misfortune attached to this particular spot, going out of bounds you here takes you out of reach of the nearby Stake of Marika, taking you right to the start of this complex dungeon.

Obviously, this is a pretty huge problem. Never one to rest on their laurels, the Elden Ring player base has somewhat predictably turned this to their advantage, and are now luring others to their deaths by persuading them to dodge roll through the two broken walls with either messages laid out in front of the wall, or by physically guiding their host players to the wall.

The player above demonstrates the latter method. Lovingly lighting their host's way through the Scorpion River Catacombs, which can be a puzzle in itself at the best of times, they beckon the host forward through the wall, and I can only imagine the host assumes it's a secret invisible wall. Well it is a hidden path, sort of, albeit one that'll outright kill you.

"The first time had me laughing. The second time, I was pretty upset. Thus began my villain arc," the original player writes underneath the Reddit post. "Got trolled by a try rolling message there. Had no choice but to applaud it. Was not expecting to roll off the map," reads a comment, as another replies "Same. Had a good laugh while falling into oblivion."

