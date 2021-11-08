Gal Gadot confirms Lynda Carter will be in Wonder Woman 3

Wonder Woman 3 will feature Lynda Carter, Gal Gadot has confirmed.

"First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman," Gadot told The Hollywood Reporter. "She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She's a true champion of what Patty [Jenkins, director] and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one."

She added: "It's even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly."

Carter appeared as the legendary Amazon Asteria in the post-credits scene of Wonder Woman 1984. Plot details on the upcoming threequel are being kept tightly under wraps, but it seems Asteria will have a larger part to play this time round. Of course, Carter famously portrayed Wonder Woman in the TV series of the same name, which ran from 1975 to 1979.

As for Gadot, News recently broke that she will be starring opposite Rachel Zegler in Disney's upcoming live-action take on Snow White. The Wonder Woman actor will be going from hero to villain, portraying the Evil Queen. Before that, Gadot can next be seen in Netflix's Red Notice, along with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The movie hits the streamer this November 12.

Wonder Woman 3 doesn't yet have a release date, but in the meantime, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order to get caught up on the DCEU.