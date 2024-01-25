Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024 to broadcast on March 21

GamesRadar is delighted to confirm our first flagship games showcase of 2024, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, which will be broadcast on Thursday, March 21.

The Future Games Show is a multiformat games broadcast with a mission to help viewers discover something new. In 2023, we were thrilled to bring you exclusive videos and world premieres from titles such as Pacific Drive, Dustborn, and Resistor.



Previous shows have featured games such as Immortality, The Case of the Golden Idol and an action RPG called Palworld, that you might have heard of. Our showcase is where you’ll get the inside scoop on the most exciting upcoming games, from experimental indies to AAA blockbusters.



Our Spring Showcase will debut a new post-show, presented by FGS hosts and popular creators, with exclusive developer interviews and world premieres. After the successful launch of our VR Spotlight in 2023, look out for a new Mobile Spotlight section that will highlight the best mobile and handheld games.



The Future Games Show accumulated over 120 million views in 2023 across all shows and platforms, and we’ve featured over 500 amazing games since the event’s inception in 2020.

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase is the first of three digital events planned for 2024. Further FGS broadcasts are set for June and August later this year.

Read on for details on how to take part in the Future Games Show, including how to nominate our game for future events and join our co-streaming program.

What is the Future Games Show?

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar’s flagship games showcase, which has featured over 500 games from the industry’s leading developers and publishers, including Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games, Team17, Sony, Xbox, Sega, Frontier, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Paradox Interactive, Devolver and many more leading developers.



The event is broadcast live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and all major streaming platforms, and hosted by famous video-game voice actors. We’ll be announcing our Spring Showcase duo soon.



A selection of previous hosts include Nolan North and Emily Rose (Uncharted), Cody Christian and Briana White (Final Fantasy 7 Remake), David Hayter and Debi Mae-West (Metal Gear Solid) and Troy Baker and Laura Bailey (The Last of Us 2).

You can find out everything you need to know about the Future Games Show right here and watch highlights from previous shows.

How to take part in the Future Games Show

Dave the Diver appeared in the Spring Showcase 2023, which went on to become one of the year's most acclaimed games (Image credit: Mintrocket)

The Future Games Show is ideal for debuting your unannounced game, sharing new information about an existing title, and reaching new audiences. The Future Games Show averages around 40 million total views per show, with many titles seeing huge increases in Steam wishlists from appearing in the broadcast.

Indie or AAA, we want to showcase the most exciting and innovative games of 2024 and beyond, with all titles considered for broadcast.

Developers can nominate their game by filling in the Future Games Show 2024 nomination form or getting in touch via the addresses below:



To take part in the Future Games Show please contact:

Editorial:

james.jarvis@futurenet.com - Executive Producer

ben.malley@futurenet.com - Producer

Sponsorship:

melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com - Commercial Lead (US)

kevin.stoddart@futurenet.com - Commercial Lead (UK)

How to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show is broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and all major streaming platforms, including Steam. (Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show will broadcast three events in 2024:

Future Games Show: Spring Showcase - March 21, 2024

Future Games Show Summer Showcase - June 8, 2023

Future Games Show @Gamescom - August 22, 2024

You can watch future events by subscribing to the offical FGS YouTube and TikTok channels, GamesRadar's Twitch, our Facebook page, YouTube channel, Twitter, and the website, GamesRadar.com.

How to join the Future Games Show official co-streamer program

(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show invites you to join our official co-streamer program for 2024, with benefits including:

Early access to show partner information and announcements

Special logos and co-streaming assets

A chance to enter VIP co-streamer programs with merchandise from featured partners, including the Future Creators program working with key partners

The official co-streamer program is open to anyone, whether you’re an established broadcaster, or starting to grow your community.



You can apply for the Future Games Show Official Co-Streamer Program right here.

Future Games Show Twitter channel