Check out the intriguing new gameplay trailer for survival game Pacific Drive, which just got revealed at the Future Games Show Gamescom Showcase.

Set deep in the evocative forests of the Pacific Northwest, this is a survival game where your vehicle is everything. As you attempt to unravel the mystery of the Olympic Exclusion Zone, an abandoned research site filled with anomalies, your car could be the difference between life and death.

The new story trailer shows off the forests themselves, offering a roads-eye view of the anomalies that you're investigating, and begins to introduce you to the people who'll help and hinder you on this roadtrip. As a 'breacher', some people are surprised you've shown up at all, but not all of the locals are particularly happy that you've made your way into the Exclusion Zone, and it's safe to say that they're not likely to make your life easy.

The trailer also grants a closer look at your car and the work you'll do to make sure it can keep you safe. Scavenge from broken-down vehicles abandoned at the side of the road and use the parts you find to repair your own ride, and it might just keep you safe through the cryptic chaos that's ready to unfold around you.

Pacific Drive is set to release next year on PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, where it's available to wishlist now.

