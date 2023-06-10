Resistor is a brand-new RPG that's all based around epic car races with Burnout-esque crashes, stunts, and plenty of explosions.

Just announced at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel, you play as Aster, a young racer who's racing to earn a ticket to gain permanent citizenship inside one of the urban metropolises left in 2060 Earth and get the healthcare their mother urgently needs.

This ticket can only be gained by competing in an annual racing tournament set by one of the world's most powerful corporations. This tournament involves a series of high-speed death races where you'll have to pull off crazy stunts and get involved in vehicle combat.

As you'd expect from that kind of synopsis, it's as much about winning that dream ticket as it is trying to dismantle the system, especially as the truth about these metropolises may not be quite as idyllic as the corporations make out.

Outside of the races, Resistor has an open world to explore, where you'll find plenty of characters to befriend and seek help from as you build your crew. , Plus, by helping them, you can also boost your reputation. Resistor has multiple endings too, so managing your relationships and your successes really count.

Of course, you can also customize your clothes and your car along the way, because you've got to look good when you're winning.

Resistor doesn't have a release date yet, but it'll be launching on PC via Steam and Epic, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X. You can wishlist the game on Steam now right now to ensure you stay up to date on this racing RPG.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.