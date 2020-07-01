Free Sling TV deal lets you watch for 14 days without paying a thing

Good offer alert: for a limited time, this free Sling TV deal allows you to watch for 14 days without paying anything. Because that includes access to everything from CNN to AMC, it's not an offer to be missed.

Sling TV deal: 14 day free trial

You'll need to hurry, though. This free Sling TV deal can only be signed up to until Monday 6 July 2020. That gives you until next week to get your free two-week TV-athon. Although you've got to provide an email address and card details to register, it's easy enough to cancel before your 14 days are up.

If you miss the deadline, don't panic - there's a good offer on Sling TV right now to reduce the overall cost. More specifically, you can get $10 off your first month by signing up here.

Fancy taking advantage of this free Sling TV if you're away from the US? It's possible with a VPN, or 'Virtual Private Network'. VPNs let you access your home subscription services when you're not there, so you can simply choose a US server and get in on the action. In terms of which VPN we'd recommend, you can check out our guide to the best VPN providers or pick up an Express VPN account for 49% less via the site's current promo.

Free Sling TV deal

Want to know what channels you can get hold of? We've listed them right here. The following are available on Sling Blue every night:

CNN

MSNBC

Fox News

HGTV

TLC

A&E

Bravo

Investigation Discovery

TBS

History Channel

Food Network

USA

TNT

Nick Jr.

Discovery

AMC

FX

Paramount Network

Cartoon Network

Comedy Central

Travel Channel

Bet

E!

Syfy

Lifetime

IFC

National Geographic

TruTV

BBC America

HLN

Vice

Epix Drive-In

Bloomberg Television

NBCSN

NFL Network

FS1

Fuse

AXS TV

Comet

Newsy

Local Now

Stadium

Cheddar News

Cheddar Business

Fox (in select markets)

NBC (in select markets)

NBC Sports (in select markets)

That's a lot to get through. We'll keep adding to the page if more channels become available!