Fortnite Week 7 Secret Battle Star location - where to search for it in Polar Peak

If you've been working your way through the Fortnite Snowfall Challenges, then you'll be keen to find out where the Fortnite Week 7 secret Battle Star can be found. The loading screen for this is available from January 17 onwards, once you've completed enough of the weekly challenges, but thanks to recent Fortnite leaks we can bring you that information right now. Take a look at the loading screen below, and we'll get started.

Fortnite Week 7 Loading Screen

The Week 7 loading screen shows The Ice King sitting on his frozen throne, and looking rather intimidating. If you cast your eyes up to the top left corner of the screen, you'll see the Battle Stars poking out from one of the icy columns. If you weren't aware, an imposing castle has been constructed on the top of the Polar Peak mountain in grid C7, so make your way there.

The castle is large enough to be visible on the map, and you want to aim for the entrance on the south side of the building, which is just above the Polar Peak lettering on the map. Once inside, go through the first archway to enter a lobby with three sets of stairs - follow the middle stairs straight ahead to reach the main hall above.

Fortnite Week 7 Secret Battle Star location

Once inside the main hall, it should be pretty obvious where the throne is, so follow the pillars and torches to reach it. Approach the icy protrusions on the lefthand side as you face the throne and the secret Battle Star will appear - if you got here first then there's usually a chest parked on the seat and items in the corners of the hall for you to collect as well.

