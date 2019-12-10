Fortnite teases "special announcement" at this week's The Game Awards

Fortnite is set to make headlines this week, as Epic Games took to Twitter to tease a "special announcement" to be made at The Game Awards 2019. And since it wouldn't be a tease otherwise, we're left with nothing but speculation as to what the announcement could reveal, but tune into The Game Awards on Thursday, December 12 at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT / 1:30am GMT (Wednesday) to find out.

Tune in Dec 12 at 8:30 PM ET to see if Fortnite takes home an award at #TheGameAwards📣 We’ll be making a special announcement during the show so don’t miss it 👀🗳️: https://t.co/KzlA8QDaolDecember 9, 2019

Naturally, Fortnite has been nominated for awards in several categories, including Best Community Support, Ongoing Game, and eSports Game of the Year. Fortnite World Cup is also up for the award for Best eSports Event. Given Fortnite's persisting success through its second full year, there's a good chance it wins at least one of those awards.

Nominees for Game of the Year include Control , Death Stranding , Resident Evil 2 , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice , Super Smash Bros. Ultimate , and The Outer Worlds .

Epic recently announced that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 would run all the way until February 2020, after originally being planned to end in December. The extension was made to "prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates," Epic clarified when they made the announcement last month, making mention of last year's '14 Days of Fortnite' event. It's possible the announcement Epic is planning for The Game Awards 2019 has to do with this year's holiday-themed Fortnite event, whatever that may be.