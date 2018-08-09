Follow the treasure map found in Snobby Shores - Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 challenge

Follow the treasure map found in Snobby Shores is this week's chance to grab some free Battle Stars from the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges. This time, while it's technically called the Fortnite Snobby Shores treasure map, the reward is as ever, elsewhere: in Haunted Hills.

As ever, you don't actually need it, but if you want to see it here's the Fortnite Snobby Shores treasure map:

How to follow the treasure map found in Snobby Shores

Obviously that's Haunted Hills, so that's the first thing stage of this epic quest (*not epic) - start a game, get on the bus and prepare to fall/glide/run in that direction.

1. Head to Haunted Hills

The Battle Stars are right in the heart of Haunted Hills so there's no out of the way places to aim for. Just jump somewhere over the graveyard and aim for the middle initially.

2. Swing around to get the church in front of you

As you can see from the map, you want the church above the building with the hole in the roof as you look at it, so swing around as you come in to match that orientation. Then, as you get closer, aim for the building to the left of the church.

3. Pick up the battle stars!

Land on the building and the stars should pop as you touch down. It's likely to be a bit busy while the everyone's after the Fortnite Snobby Shores treasure map Battle Stars, so maybe grab some gear before you charge in. Otherwise, get them stars and do the dance of your choice.

