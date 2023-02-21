Fortnite Slap Berries: Where to consume them

Fortnite Slap Berries are a handy resource that grows in certain parts of the battle royale island, and consuming them gives more than just a small increase to your health or shields. Eating them also imbues the same power you get from Slap Juice or Slap Barrels, meaning that your stamina bar (and feet) will start glowing orange and for a short time you'll be able to sprint without getting tired. Aside from those benefits, you also need to eat five berries in a single match for one of the Fortnite quests, so there's even greater incentive to track down these funky fruits. If you're ready to get harvesting, then here's where to find and how to consume Slap Berries in Fortnite.

Where to find Fortnite Slap Berries

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Slap Berries can be found in certain sectors of the island where they're widespread, and we've marked the locations for as many as possible on the map above. Note that they only spawn in the yellow-brown colored autumnal areas to the northwest and southeast of the island, so don't look for these berries in the snowy or lush green biomes as you won't find any growing there. Many of these marked locations will have three vines growing in them, with each yielding four Slap Berries to consume or gather for later use.

How to consume Slap Berries in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've found where they grow, there are two ways to consume Slap Berries in Fortnite. The first is to approach the vine then follow the Consume prompt that appears, which will let you chomp them down straight away. Alternatively, you can use the Gather prompt instead, adding the berries to your inventory for later consumption by selecting and interacting with them as you would with other consumables. You can stack up to 15 Slap Berries in an inventory slot, and each one you consume will grant 5 HP or shield while temporarily stopping your stamina bar from depleting, meaning you can sprint indefinitely while the Slap power is active.