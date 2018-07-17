Fortnite: Save the World is half price until July 30

If you're loving Fortnite 's Battle Royale mode version and are ready to see what the other half of the game can offer, ready your wallets. Fortnite: Save the World is 50% off until the end of the month, making it $19.99 for the Standard version and $29.99 for the Deluxe.

Save the World 50% OFF!Push back the storm in this four player co-op PVE campaign! Build forts, craft weapons, and level-up your Heroes. pic.twitter.com/4DHbrCNtE8July 17, 2018

Save the World ( which was actually Fortnite's original mode ) is a co-op version of the game for up to four players, where you take on AI-controlled waves of enemies, known as husks. You can play it solo too. Grabbing a Standard edition gets you seven Piñata Packs and four in-game banner icons, Deluxe ups that to 33 Piñata Packs, a rare weapon starter pack, a special Founder's pistol, a starter hero pack, 50 extra vault inventory slots, 10 in-game banner icons and - phew - XP boosts.

Epic has promised that Save the World will be free-to-play at some point in 2018, but right now the team are still developing the game.

"We have a lot of exciting things in store for Save the World this year, including many we’ve not covered yet," says Epic. "We’ll be working to bring mission and enemy variety, such as the new Super Shielder enemy, as well as refining the core game experience. The game and player base continues to grow, far exceeding our initial expectations back when we started this crazy journey, and we can’t wait for the adventure ahead."

