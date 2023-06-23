Knowing how to reveal enemy players in Fortnite can give you a tactical advantage, because once you ping them you take away their ability to hide. This in turn means that you can target them when they think they're safely out of view, or you can use their location to plan a route and launch a sneak attack when they're least expecting it. What's more, one of the Week 3 Fortnite quests challenges you to reveal enemy players or Characters 10 times, so there's additional XP available if you can do it. For the lowdown on the different methods to reveal enemy players in the battle royale, read on.

What are the different ways to reveal enemy players in Fortnite?

There are currently four different ways to reveal enemy players in Fortnite, which are as follows:

Shoot them with the Exotic Shadow Tracker Pistol

Tag them with the Flare Gun

Activate the Bloodhound augment then shoot them with a rifle or sniper

Claim a Capture Point when they're nearby

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The easiest way to reveal enemy players is to use the Exotic Shadow Tracker Pistol, which highlights any opponents you shoot with it. This can currently be obtained from Peely, one of the Fortnite characters, who is at the top end of the jungle biome just to the north of Shady Stilts. Interact with the banana-man there and you can purchase it for 400 bars, then you just need to keep shooting enemies to tag them.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can also use the Flare Gun to reveal enemy players in Fortnite, which has recently become a much more commonly spawning item as floor loot and in chests, especially around the jungle biome. Once you've found one, try to locate an area with several opponents or characters nearby and then fire a flare over them, which will explode and highlight anyone in the vicinity. Be careful that you don't aim it too low, as if the flare drops into water before it can burst then it won't scan the area.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Another option is to keep an eye out for Bloodhound, one of the Fortnite augments you can activate during a match, as this will reveal any enemies you shoot with an assault rifle or sniper once selected. As you only get offered a random selection of augments during a match and multiple rerolls cost bars this isn't a method you can completely rely on, but if Bloodhound does come up for you then it provides another way to work on this quest.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finally, you can also reveal enemies by claiming one of the Fortnite Capture Points, as when you raise the flag you'll ping the entire named location to highlight any people and chests. This method relies on there being at least one enemy nearby when you claim the capture point, but as it also reveals characters at the location you can try this at Breakwater Bay, Brutal Bastion, Frenzy Fields, or Slappy Shores, as they all have NPCs close to the flags.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.