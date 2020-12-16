Fortnite Generations Cup is a new event exclusive to PlayStation owners

Fortnite has partnered with PlayStation to give players the chance to win a PS5 console, as well as an exclusive skin set.

The Fortnite Generations Cup is a new Solos tournament event coming exclusively to PS4 and PS5 consoles on December 18. It will not only give you a chance to compete to win a brand new PS5 console, but you'll also be given the opportunity to win the Indigo Kuno outfit and Indigo Kama Back Bling, all of which is only available on PlayStation.

So when can you take part in the Fortnite Generations Cup? Here are all the confirmed times for your convenience:

OCE: 2:00 AM - 5:00 AM

ASIA: 4:00 AM - 7:00 AM

ME: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

EU: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

BR: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

NAE: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

NAW: 9:00 PM - 12:00 AM

It's important to note, however, that if you're planning on taking part in the tournament, you must have 2-Factor Authentication enabled on your Epic Games account, as well as have an account level of 30 or above to participate.

We recently reported on Fortnite's latest Spy Within LTM playlist, which introduced a new set of game modes built by community creators, and according to Epic Games, if you complete the entire Spy Within Challenge Pack, you can unlock exclusive items.

Only last week was Master Chief himself added to Fortnite, as well as God of War's Kratos early this month. It's was an unexpected collaboration to say the least.

