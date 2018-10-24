Fortnite Gargoyles - where to find them and dance in front of them

Spooky things are afoot in Fortnite, as we've seen the launch of the new Halloween-themed game mode complete with a fresh set of Fortnite Fortnitemares Challenges to complete for bonus XP and reward items. One of these challenges asks you to dance in front of different Fortnite Gargoyles in five locations, so naturally if you're here then you'll want to know where they are. You'll know when one is close, as you'll hear a creepy music box sound playing when you get near - approach the statue and perform a dance emote to tick it off your list. We've scoured the map to find the location of nine Fortnite Gargoyles, so read on and you'll be finishing off that challenge in no time.

Fortnite Gargoyle locations

There are nine Fortnite Gargoyles in total, though you only need to dance in front of five different ones to complete the Fortnitemares Challenge.

B2 - Haunted Hills Castle basement

Head to the Castle on the mountain that now overlooks Haunted Hills, then go downstairs in the main central room to find a Gargoyle against the central pillar.

In the umbrella-shaped mine west of Lazy Links, go down to the handle end of the hole and break through a wall followed by some rocks to find a well hidden Gargoyle.

I2 - Between Risky Reels and Wailing Woods at the circle of chairs

In the area between Risky Reels and Haunted Hills, you'll find a bare patch of dirt among the trees with a circle of chairs - a Gargoyle is perched on one of them.

G4 - Tomato Temple lower area to the west

From the main Tomato Temple, head west down the stairs to find a Gargoyle in a low-walled central area.

H6 - Retail Row inside Hey Boo! Halloween shop between some shelves

On the east side of Retail Row you'll spot the Hey Boo! Halloween shop, so head inside and look between two shelves for another Gargoyle.

J9 - On the cliffside of Paradise Palms, directly south of the Racetrack

Directly south from the Racetrack in Paradise Palms, you'll find a small rocky outcrop on the cliffside with a Gargoyle on top. Be warned that if you land next to it directly from the Battle Bus, it's very tricky to get back to the island - the stone plinth may give you just enough materials to build over to safety.

E6 - On the middle mountain east of Tilted Tower in a semicircle of rocks

Between Tilted Towers and the corrupted area by Dusty Divot is a line of mountains, so head to the top of the middle one and you see a semicircle of rocks with a Gargoyle in the centre.

B6 - In the main hall in the Viking Village above Snobby Shores

In the largest hall of the Viking Village above Snobby Shores, you'll find a Gargoyle towards the back behind a couple of tables.

D9 - On the mountain north of Flush Factory between the triangle of trees

To the north of Flush Factory is a mountain with a triangle of trees, and in the middle you'll aptly see a Gargoyle perched on a porcelain throne.

