Fortnite Dragon's Breath Shotgun and Sniper: How to get them

The Fortnite Dragon's Breath Shotgun and Sniper are two highly sought-after weapons, that deal a high amount of damage and are also handy for starting an inferno. However, while both of these weapons have been available from a number of sources over the seasons, there is currently only one way to get hold of them in Fortnite and this relies on a significant amount of luck. For the lowdown on where you can get the Dragon's Breath Shotgun and Sniper in Fortnite and what these explosive shooters actual do, read on.

How to get the Fortnite Dragon's Breath Shotgun and Sniper

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As neither the Fortnite Dragon's Breath Shotgun nor Sniper are in the current item pool, you won't find them by opening chests or lying around as floor loot. In fact, the only way to get hold of them is by randomly landing Fire Armory, one of the Fortnite Augments that was recently added. If you don't get it in an initial offering then you can spend 100 bars to reroll (after the first free one) for another chance, though as Fire Armory is a rare Augment you could end up spending a lot of gold without getting your desired reward. It is possible to loot the Dragon's Breath Shotgun or Sniper from an eliminated opponent who had already acquired them, though again this relies on a large amount of luck.

What does the Fortnite Dragon's Breath Shotgun and Sniper do?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As the name suggests, both the Dragon's Breath Shotgun and Sniper in Fortnite have fiery abilities, as their bullets will ignite any flammable surfaces they hit. This makes them especially useful weapons for flushing enemies out of cover, as a direct hit on any barricade will cause an outburst of flames, forcing your opponent to move into the open or risk taking fire damage. Bear this in mind if you use either weapon in an enclosed space, as you will also take fire damage from any flames you create with errant shots.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.