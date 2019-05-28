Fortnite Downtown Drop Challenges: Find two hidden shortcuts and find Jonesy near the rooftops

We're coming to the end of the Fortnite Downtown Drop challenges now with just a couple of days to go, so if you're struggling to complete any, you should crack on with our complete guide. If you're unaware of what the Fortnite Downtown Drop is, it's the latest LTM in the game in collaboration with Jumpman, a Nike brand of trainers from Michael Jordan. Completing the Fortnite Downtown Drop challenges rewards you with some sweet apparel, so make sure you complete all of the difficult Fortnite Downtown Drop challenges with our guide below.

To jump to any of the challenges quickly, follow the links below:

Fortnite Downtown Drop challenges: Find two hidden shortcuts

"Find two hidden shortcuts" is annoyingly vague for the latest of the Fortnite Downtown Drop challenges, but it's actually not that hard. There's a number of sneaky paths and routes to take throughout the downtown streets, but for the two hidden shortcuts, you're going to want to take the following.

As you reach the bottom of the first street and turn right, hug the right-hand wall and you'll see this staircase leading underground with a trail of coins. Head down and follow the path further underground and the first hidden shortcut will tick off.

You'll exit around the middle of the next street. Don't sprint off in a hurry though because for the next shortcut, you want to drop down the open manhole in the middle of the road. This will take you down into the sewers and is the second hidden shortcut to find.

Fortnite Downtown Drop challenges: Find Jonesy near the basketball court, near the rooftops, and in the back of a truck

While there's only been one Jonesy to find in previous challenges, you now have to find three to complete this one. First up is Jonesy near the basketball court which is by far the easiest to find. Simply head to the bottom of the first street and take a left turn into the basketball court at the end, to find Jonesy by a window at the back.

Next up is Jonesy near the rooftops which was the hardest to find for us. As you approach the bottom of the next street on from the basketball court, look to the building on the right-hand side with a railing along the roof. If you use an Impulse Grenade from near the police car, you can land on the roof which is where you'll find Jonesy.

Finally, to find Jonesy in the back of a truck you'll want to circle back around to the street you spawn on then take the first left turn down an alley near the top of the road. In the corner is Jonesy sat in the back of a small truck.

Fortnite Downtown Drop challenges: Search ONFIRE letters

Perhaps the toughest of the Fortnite Downtown Drop challenges yet, you need to search for six letters that spell out the words ON FIRE throughout the downtown streets. You have to collect them in order though, so without further ado, here are all of the Fortnite Downtown Drop ONFIRE letter locations.

First off, the O. As soon as you spawn and the floor breaks beneath you, turn around and use an impulse grenade to reach the top of the street. You’ll see the O on the left hand side, just don’t go too close to the back wall or you’ll be propelled forward again.

For the N, you want to head down the street and toward the basketball court at the bottom. The N is on the other side of the court, before the entrance to the small house with the line of coins and speed boost.

The F can be found at the bottom of the next street, right next to the two food trucks you need to dance next to for the challenge that unlocked earlier this week. It’s hidden right in the corner by the red dumpster.

Go all the way down the next street and before you turn the corner, look on the other side of the huge truck to find the I. It’s before another entrance to a building.

The R is even further along again. Right before you enter the warp back to the start of the course, hug the right side of the wall down the street and the R is by another truck, right next to the crane pulling the tile out of the ground where the sewer exit is.

Finally, for the E you need to go back to the start of the course, to the bottom of the first street, then hug the right hand wall again for the second street and go down the stairs that eventually lead into the sewer. The E is right by the turnstiles.

Fortnite Downtown Drop challenges: Find Jonesy in the sewers



To find Jonesy in the sewers, you need to race through the streets until you reach the third road - the same one with the alleyway on the left. A few steps beyond the broken water pipe spurting water into the air is an open manhole cover. Drop down to enter the sewers and keep holding forward as you get boosted through the tunnels, with plenty of coins along the way.

As you reach the end of the sewers, before you get boosted back onto the street, Jonesy is hiding behind some bars like Pennywise from It. You don’t need to interact with him at all since you’ll fly past without being able to stop, but that should be enough to trigger the challenge.

Fortnite Downtown Drop Challenges: Find Jonesy hidden behind a fence

Throughout the Downtown Drop map there's a number of hidden Jonesy cardboard cutouts to find. The first one you need to seek out is the Jonesy hidden behind a fence. To find him, race through the streets until you reach the third street, with the two food trucks at the top.

Approximately halfway down the road is an alleyway on the left hand side, with some curved wooden boards at the beginning to stop you from flying past. At the very end of the alley is a fence with a gate - open it or impulse over the top and as you approach the Jonesy, the challenge should trigger.

Fortnite Downtown Drop Challenges: Dance or emote between two food trucks

This is simple enough, as long as you know where the two food trucks are. If you don't, we're here to help!

From the start of the course, head all the way down the first street and take a right turn at the very end. At the end of the next street, in the back left corner below the ledge leading inside an apartment, you'll be able to see one food truck. When you get closer, you'll notice there's a second one there too. Stand between them both and bust a move to complete the challenge.

It's as simple as that! Some of the Fortnite Downtown Drop Challenges get tougher later down the line, so make sure you revisit this guide every day to find out how to complete the next challenge on the list. You can find the complete list of Fortnite Downtown Drop challenges below:

Change the color of 1000 tiles (1,000)

Dance or emote between two food trucks (1)

Find Jonesy hidden behind a fence (1)

Collect a basketball, coin, and shoe in a single match (1)

Find Jonesy in the sewers (1)

Search O-N-F-I-R-E letters (6)

Find Jonesy near the basketball court, near the rooftops, and in the back of a truck (3)

Go faster than 30 through both speed traps (1)

Hit any of the trickjumps on either the crane, elevated train, or fence (1)

Jump through all 6 flaming hoops (6)

Find 2 hidden shortcuts (2)

Dance or emote at the basketball court (1)

Spray an ice cream truck (1)

Each challenge offers either a spray or a skinned skateboard back bling as a reward, so they're definitely worth doing. Good luck!

