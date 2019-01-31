Where to dance on a sundial, an oversized cup of coffee, and a giant metal dog head in Fortnite - Season 7 Week 9 challenges

If you're taking on the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges for Week 9, then you'll have seen that one of them involves dancing on various objects - namely a sundial, an oversized cup of coffee, and a giant metal dog head. As the Fortnite map is constantly changing and evolving, it's possible that some or all of those locations will be unknown to you, which is why we're here to help. We've already been and strutted our funky stuff at all three areas, so read on and we'll show you exactly where you need to go to dance on a sundial and more.

Where to dance on a sundial, an oversized cup of coffee, and a giant metal dog head in Fortnite

As you can see from the map above, you'll be dancing your way across the island from south to north to complete this challenge. If you need pointers for any of the individual locations, here's where you need to go and get your boogie on:

Dance on a sundial in Fortnite

To get started, you'll want to head to high ground in the southwest of the desert biome. In grid G9, just west of the large oasis, there's a sundial made from vehicles and wooden poles on top of a mountain representing the first dance location of this challenge.

Dance on an oversized cup of coffee in Fortnite

For your second dance location, make your way to the north side of Dusty Divot and aim for the car park of the Dusty Diner in grid F5. There you'll find a sign in the shape of an oversized cup of coffee accompanied by a flashing neon guitar that's hard to miss.

Dance on a giant metal dog head in Fortnite

To finish this challenge, you need to locate a giant metal dog head - if you're not familiar with this, it can be found holding up the Junk Junction sign. Head on over to grid B2 and the south entrance to the junkyard, and at the end of the crane arm is your third and final dance location.

