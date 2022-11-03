Where to find a Fortnite Chrome Vortex

A Fortnite Chrome Vortex looks like a terrifying tornado of liquid metal and appears at random locations, but by entering one you can turn yourself to Chrome and redeploy your glider from the top to travel large distances quickly. As the shiny threat continues to spread across the island, so too do these whirlwinds, as we've gone from having a single Chrome Vortex in Fortnite to several of them now appearing in each match.

Fall 7 Stories in Chrome Blob Form (Image credit: Epic Games) Once you've entered a Vortex, you can also fall 7 stories or more in Chrome Blob form in Fortnite.

There are a number of reasons why you'd want to enter a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite, and we've already mentioned that it's a direct route to take on Chrome form while also letting you redeploy your glider at a decent height to speed up your travel. On top of that, one of the Week 7 Fortnite quests tasks you with entering one of these imposing twisters, so it pays to know how to find them in Fortnite. Thankfully, they're not difficult to track down due to their size, so here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chrome Vortex.

Fortnite Chrome Vortex loctions

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Chrome Vortex locations are randomized for each match, and once you arrive on the battle bus they'll be indicated on the map by the little swirl icons as highlighted above. Earlier in the season there would just be one Chrome Vortex per match, in the area around Herald's Sanctum to the east of the island and while you're still likely to find one there, a second metallic whirlwind has also begun spawning in another random location, so you now have a choice for where to go so you can enter a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite.

How to enter a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To actually enter a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite for this quest, you just need to approach it and you'll be sucked up into the swirling liquid metal. Not only does this turn you to Chrome so you can Blobify and phase through regular structures, but by aiming upwards and pushing forward you can float up to the top of the Fortnite Chrome Vortex, where you'll automatically redeploy your glider and be able to float a significant distance away from it – great for escaping an incoming storm circle or spotting enemies from high above.